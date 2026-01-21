MLA flags traffic bottlenecks and seeks service road

Dhone: The South Central Railway General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava inspected the Dhone Railway Station on Tuesday. On the occasion, keeping in view the requirements of Dhone town and its commuters, Dhone MLA Kotla Jayasurya Prakash Reddy met the General Manager and submitted a memorandum highlighting several key demands related to railway infrastructure and passenger amenities.

The MLA urged the Railway authorities to commence the long-pending construction of a sanctioned Railway Under Bridge near Patapeta Ramalayam. He also sought approval for the construction of an additional flyover towards the old hospital side, connecting it to the existing flyover near Patapeta flower market railway gate.

Drawing attention to traffic congestion near Bethancherla Circle, he requested that a 10-foot-wide road be allocated from railway land, as the road had narrowed due to the construction of a railway compound wall. Further, the MLA appealed for permission to lay a service road in the Dorapalle area.

He also highlighted passenger inconvenience caused by the Guntur Express departing from the fourth platform at 6:30 am from Dhone to Nandyal, and requested that the train be shifted to platform one, two or three to ease access for passengers.

In addition, demands were made for the installation of lifts and escalators, opening of an additional ticket counter, provision of a halt for the Karnataka Sampark Kranti Express at Dhone, and stoppages for more trains at the station.

The MLA also requested stoppages for the Prasanthi Express and Amaravati Express at Bethancherla Railway Station. Responding positively, the General Manager assured that all the representations would be examined sympathetically and appropriate decisions would be taken in the interest of the public.