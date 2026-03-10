Ramadan 2026: Iftar and Sehri Timings for March 10 Across Major Indian Cities

Tuesday, March 10, marks the 20th day of fasting in the holy month of Ramadan for Muslims across India. As devotees continue their spiritual journey of prayer, reflection, and discipline, keeping track of accurate Sehri and Iftar timings remains essential. Since sunset and dawn vary by location, fasting schedules differ from city to city, making local timing awareness especially important.

Ramadan is observed through daily fasts that begin before dawn and end at sunset. The pre-dawn meal, known as Sehri (or Suhoor), is consumed before the Fajr prayer. In the evening, the fast is broken at sunset during Iftar, traditionally beginning at the time of the Maghrib prayer. Many people prefer to stop eating a few minutes before the Sehri cut-off as a precaution.

Why Accurate Timings Matter

Fasting during Ramadan follows a strict daily schedule guided by prayer times. Even small differences in sunrise and sunset across regions can affect the validity of the fast. Because of this, worshippers are advised to rely on verified local calendars and, when possible, confirm timings with nearby mosques.

Maintaining a disciplined routine also supports physical well-being during the month. Staying hydrated in non-fasting hours and choosing balanced, nutrient-rich foods can make fasting more comfortable and sustainable.

City-Wise Iftar and Sehri Timings — March 10, 2026

Here are the updated fasting times for major Indian cities:





City Iftar Time Sehri Time Aligarh 6:23 PM 5:16 AM Bareilly 6:17 PM 5:11 AM Faridabad 6:26 PM 5:19 AM Ghaziabad 6:25 PM 5:19 AM Jaipur 6:32 PM 5:26 AM Nagpur 6:21 PM 5:14 AM Lucknow 6:12 PM 5:05 AM Hyderabad 6:25 PM 5:17 AM Bhopal 6:27 PM 5:20 AM Mumbai 6:46 PM 5:49 AM Ahmedabad 6:46 PM 5:40 AM Srinagar 6:34 PM 5:27 AM Surat 6:46 PM 5:39 AM Kolkata 5:43 PM 4:37 AM





Observing Ramadan with Care and Preparation

Keeping a daily Ramadan calendar accessible can help avoid confusion, especially for those balancing work, study, and family responsibilities. Planning meals ahead of time also reduces last-minute rush and ensures healthier food choices.

Nutrition plays an important role during fasting. Light, energy-sustaining foods such as fruits, yogurt, whole grains, and protein-rich dishes are commonly preferred. These help maintain stamina throughout the day while preventing dehydration and fatigue.

Spiritual practices like prayer, charity, and reflection remain central to the month. For many families, Sehri and Iftar are also moments of togetherness, reinforcing community bonds and shared faith.

A Month of Discipline and Devotion

As Ramadan progresses, the focus deepens on patience, gratitude, and mindful living. With each fast observed sincerely, devotees move closer to the spiritual essence of the holy month.

Staying informed about daily fasting schedules ensures the observance remains smooth and meaningful. Wishing everyone a peaceful and fulfilling Ramadan.