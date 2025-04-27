  • Menu
MLA inaugurates free tailoring training programme

Tirupati: City MLA Arani Srinivasulu inaugurated 3-month free tailoring training programme, jointly organised by BC Corporation and Municipal Corporation, Tirupati in CNC Center here on Saturday. About 360 women were selected for the free training.

The MLA claimed that the NDA government is committed to women development and fulfilling its assurances given to the women in the State. He said the government is taking all steps to make women economically independent. He reminded that providing free LPG cylinders was already commenced benefitting lakhs of women, while Thalliki Vandanam, another programme for women, will be implemented soon this year before schools’ re-opening.

ED Sridevi, former MLA M Sugunamma, Deputy Mayors Mudra Narayana, RC Munikrishna and others were present.

