MLA joins Ramzan prayers

Kalyandurg: MLA Amilineni Surendra Babu participated in special Ramzan prayers along with members of Muslim community at Eidgah grounds in Kalyandurg on Saturday.

Extending Ramzan greetings to Muslims and minorities, the MLA prayed for peace, prosperity, and well-being of all people.

MLA Amilineni stated that it was his privilege to celebrate Ramzan with the community for the third time.

He noted that the State government, under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has been implementing several welfare schemes aimed at the economic upliftment of Muslim minorities and urged people to support such initiatives.

The Muslim community people brought to his attention the incomplete construction of a madrasa in Marempalli Colony. Responding to their request, the MLA assured that necessary steps would be taken to ensure the completion of the project at the earliest.

Later, community members felicitated the MLA.