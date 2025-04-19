MLA Madhavi visits seaside villages

Vizianagaram: MLA L Madhavi of Nellimarla visited seaside villages, enquired about their issues and concerns during the fishing holiday period. During her visit to Chintapalli, a coastal village, local fishermen raised several issues that they asked the government to address.

They highlighted a severe shortage of drinking water in coastal areas and expressed distress over the discharge of pharmaceutical waste and other pollutants into the sea through pipelines, which are severely affecting marine life.

The fishermen said that the contamination of seawater has not only reduced fish availability but is also impacting their health, leading to problems such as joint pain and other illnesses. Additionally, the fishermen pointed out that the current subsidies offered by the Central government are insufficient and urged the State Government to provide additional support to alleviate their burden.

Madhavi assured the community that necessary steps would be taken to address their concerns and emphasized her commitment to the welfare of fishing communities in the region.