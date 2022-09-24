MLA meets Naidu to discuss party activities

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Rajamahendravaram city MLA Adireddy Bhavani and her husband met TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu at the party headquarters on Friday.

MLA's husband and TDP state executive secretary Adireddy Srinivas said that they discussed various issues with Naidu. They explained to the TDP chief the status of the party in Rajamahendravaram city, appointment of committees, leaders keen on joining the party, etc.

MLA Bhavani briefed Naidu on the response to Badude-Badudu programme. She explained to him about the party membership registration process. They also spoke to him in detail on the division committees, units, and cluster in-charges appointed for strengthening the party. Srinivas stated that Naidu expressed complete satisfaction and congratulated them.

Naidu asked them to put in more work to strengthen the party and that everyone should move forward together to bring the party to power in the next elections.