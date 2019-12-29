MLA P Ravindranath Reddy inaugurates District Youth Festival in Kadapa

Kadapa: Kamalapuram MLA P Ravindranath Reddy said government is giving top priority to the youth by introducing several welfare schemes like fees reimbursement, Jagananna Deevana, Jagananna Vidyavasathi, Amma Vodi for the promotion of quality education in the state.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating district youth festival here on Saturday, he said youth should concentrate on studies by utilising the government schemes in proper manner so that they can achieve their targets in life.

He advised the youth to follow the ideals of Swamy Vivekananda to build a strong nation. JC-2 Siva Reddy said that governments have been organising youth festivals at district, state, national level in memory of Swamy Vivekananda.

He said that various types of competitions were held for students on the occasion of youth festival in the district. MLA has distributed certificates to the winners in various competitions. RJD Venkata Krishna and others were present.