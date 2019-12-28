MLA P Ravindranath Reddy lays foundations for development works in Kadapa

Kadapa: Kamalapuram MLA P Ravindranath Reddy said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on development of Kamalapuram constituency by allocating funds in a big way.

The MLA laid foundation stones for various developmental activities like shopping complex at market yard, building for village secretariat, Degree college and Polytechnic college in Kamalapuram town on Friday.

Addressing the media persons, he said that he held discussions recently with Chief Minister about the problems and he responded positively and sanctioned schemes. Party leaders D Mallikarjuna Reddy and others were present.