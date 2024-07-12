MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy Calls for Development in Sathya Sai District

Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy has emphasized the need for progress and development in the Sathya Sai district during a district level review meeting. In the meeting, attended by State Ministers Satya Kumar Yadav, Savithamma, Hindupuram MP Parthasarathy, Madakasira MLA ANS Raju, and district officials, the focus was on working together for the advancement of the district.

MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy highlighted various issues affecting the constituency, including the plight of farmers who have been deceived by fake seeds and fertilizers. She questioned the agricultural authorities on the measures taken to prevent such frauds and ensure the well-being of farmers.

Additionally, MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy raised concerns about the lack of bank loans provided to farmers and the delayed disbursement of subsidies and insurance claims. She urged the authorities to take necessary actions to support the agricultural community and ensure their livelihoods are protected.

Furthermore, MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy inquired about the progress of the comprehensive drinking water scheme sanctioned during the TDP government and the beautification works of Chitravati River in Puttaparthi. She urged District Collector Chetan to take immediate steps to prevent sewage pollution in the river and ensure the completion of pending development projects.

In addition, MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy called for initiatives to promote industrial development in the district, including establishing an industrial estate in the Kappala Banda area of Puttaparthi mandal. These efforts aim to revive and enhance the prosperity of Sathya Sai district, which suffered setbacks during the previous regime.