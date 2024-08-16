  • Menu
MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy flags off RTC bus in Puttaparthi

MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy inaugurating RTC bus in Puttaparthi on Thursday
Puttaparthi: Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy inaugurated one new RTC bus from Puttaparthi to Srisailam at Puttaparthi RTC bus stand on Thursday....

Puttaparthi: Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy inaugurated one new RTC bus from Puttaparthi to Srisailam at Puttaparthi RTC bus stand on Thursday. Former Minister Dr Palle Raghunath Reddy, RTC DM and leaders of BJP, TDP and JSP were present.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Sindhura said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu laid great emphasis on the well-being of passengers and public welfare is the mission of the TDP government. She instructed RTC officials to ply buses to provide transportation facility to the people of various constituencies near Puttaparthi area, the district headquarters.

