MLA pays tributes to Savitribai Phule

MLA pays tributes to Savitribai Phule
Kurnool: Pattikomda MLA KE Shyam Kumar visited the government school at Jeevaralamala Thanda (JM Thanda) on Friday and participated in Savitribai Phule Jayanti celebrations.

He garlanded the portrait of Savitribai in the school and paid tributes. He said the services of Savitribai Phule, the first woman teacher, are unforgettable. Congratulating Kalyani, the teacher of the school, for increasing students’ strength from 2 to 43, the MLA said if every teacher takes Kalyani teacher as inspiration and imparts quality education to students, children will study in government schools instead of opting private schools.

Later, MLA Shyam Kumar handed over notebooks and pens to the students.

