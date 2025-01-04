Live
- Ayushmanngears up for ‘Thama’ second schedule
- Vangalapudi Anitha Advocates Stronger Measures Against Marijuana Transportation"
- Mohit Malik talks about playing a gay character
- Japan's Nippon Steel to sue US government over decision to block acquisition
- Kejriwal and Atishi will bite the dust, BJP will win all constituencies: Virendra Sachdeva
- Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 4, 2025: Claim Free Rewards Today!
- Heavy snow hits mountainous areas along Sea of Japan coast
- India committed to taking the lead in AI, creating opportunities for youth: PM Modi
- Arrangements in place for sarvadarshans during Vaikuntha dwara darshans
- As part of the Road Safety Month, fines should be imposed on those who do not follow traffic rules along with awareness programs District Collector Adarsh Surabhi
Just In
MLA pays tributes to Savitribai Phule
Highlights
Pattikomda MLA KE Shyam Kumar visited the government school at Jeevaralamala Thanda (JM Thanda) on Friday and participated in Savitribai Phule Jayanti celebrations.
Kurnool: Pattikomda MLA KE Shyam Kumar visited the government school at Jeevaralamala Thanda (JM Thanda) on Friday and participated in Savitribai Phule Jayanti celebrations.
He garlanded the portrait of Savitribai in the school and paid tributes. He said the services of Savitribai Phule, the first woman teacher, are unforgettable. Congratulating Kalyani, the teacher of the school, for increasing students’ strength from 2 to 43, the MLA said if every teacher takes Kalyani teacher as inspiration and imparts quality education to students, children will study in government schools instead of opting private schools.
Later, MLA Shyam Kumar handed over notebooks and pens to the students.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS