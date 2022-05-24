  • Menu
MLA Ponnada Satish house set on fire in Konaseema

MLA Ponnada Satish house set on fire in Konaseema
MLA Ponnada Satish house set on fire in Konaseema

Highlights

MLA Ponnada Satish's house was set on fire by angry protestors at Mummidivaram of Konaseema district on Tuesday.

Amalapuram: MLA Ponnada Satish's house was set on fire by angry protestors at Mummidivaram of Konaseema district on Tuesday. As part of the district-wide protests in Konaseema region opposing the naming of district as Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district.

The police failed to protect the houses of transport Minister P Viswarup and MLA Ponnada Satish. It seems there is no law and order in Amalapuram and some parts of Konaseema district.

On the other hand, police opened fire in Amalapuram to disperse the crowd and been trying to bring the situation under control. Some vehicles including cars, furniture and other valuables were set on fire in the proests.

