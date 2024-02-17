Live
Just In
MLA Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy lays foundation stone for construction of roads in Kavali
MLA Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy laid the foundation stone for the construction of roads costing two crores and 75 lakh rupees in Kavali rural mandal. The ceremony took place on Saturday, where the MLA initiated the laying of a cement road from Pedapavani cross road to Siripuram, followed by an asphalt road from Siripuram to Chalancharla.
During the event at Siripuram center, MLA Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy expressed his commitment to the development projects in Kavali constituency under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Emphasizing on the importance of infrastructure, he mentioned the speedy progress in laying foundation stones and constructing roads.
Various local dignitaries were present at the ceremony, including Siripuram Sarpanch Ramesh Babugaru, MPP Kondammagaru, and AMC Chairman Prasad Yadav. Additionally, YSRCP leaders and other members of the community attended to witness the beginning of the road construction project in the region.