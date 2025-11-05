MLA reviews secretariat services and road devpt works

Dhone: Dhone MLA Kotla Jayasurya Prakash Reddy conducted an extensive review meeting with Secretariat staff at the R&B guest house on Tuesday, focusing on the effective delivery of public services and government welfare schemes.

Addressing the officials, the MLA emphasized that Secretariats serve as the primary gateway for implementing government schemes and every staff member must discharge their duties with commitment and responsibility.

He directed officials to respond promptly to public grievances, warning that negligence or delay in service delivery would not be tolerated.

The MLA also stressed the importance of courteous behavior towards citizens and urged staff to maintain transparency and accountability while implementing welfare programmes.

“When officials act swiftly on people’s problems, public trust in the government strengthens,” he said. The meeting was attended by Secretariat staff and other officials from various departments.

Later in the day, MLAKotla Jayasurya Prakash Reddy inspected the ongoing road development works from Bethamcherla Road to Malik Baba Temple and Old peta (Pata Peta) areas in Dhone town.

He reviewed the progress of the works and discussed road quality, drainage systems, and side-lane integration with municipal officials.

During the inspection, the MLA stated that once completed, the new road would significantly reduce traffic congestion and improve mobility across the town. He instructed officials to speed up the works while ensuring quality standards, and to take immediate measures to prevent water stagnation and potholes, particularly ahead of the rainy season. He reiterated that the government is committed to improving civic amenities and completing all development projects on schedule. DSP Srinivasulu, CI Imtiyaz Basha, SI Narendra, Municipal Commissioner Prasad Goud, Vice-Chairman Harikishan, municipalstaff, and local leaders participated in the inspection.