Train services disrupted in Assam after Rajdhani Express hits and kills seven elephants

At least seven elephants were killed and one calf injured after a herd collided with the Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express in Assam's Hojai in the early morning hours of Saturday, leading to the disruption of railway services.

According to officials, the accident took place when a herd of wild elephants was crossing the railway tracks.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that the incident took place at a location which is not a designated elephant corridor.

He added that the loco pilot on observing the herd of elephants applied emergency brakes.

However, the elephants dashed with the train.

The CPRO said that nine trains have been cancelled, 14 regulated, and two short-terminated following the mishap.

The cancelled trains include Guwahati-Jorhat Town and Jorhat Town-Guwahati Jan Shatabdi Express, Guwahati-Badarpur Vistadome Express, New Tinsukia-Rangiya Express, Lumding-Guwahati Passenger.

CPRO Sharma added that the unfortunate incident took place in the Jamunamukh-Kampur section under Lumding Division of NFR, where Sairang (Mizoram)-New Delhi Rajdhani Express dashed with elephants, resulting in derailment of the locomotive and five coaches of the train.

However, there are no casualties or injuries to any passenger, he said, adding that the area is about 126 km away from Guwahati.

Accident Relief trains along with officials from the Divisional Headquarters are already at the site.

Helpline numbers have already been activated at the Guwahati Railway station.

CPRO Sharma said that senior Railway officers, including the General Manager of NFR and Divisional Railway Manager of Lumding, have also rushed to the site.

The passengers of the affected railway coaches have been temporarily accommodated in the vacant berths available in other coaches.

The derailment affected the train after detaching the affected coaches and leaving the site for Guwahati.

The official said that once the train reaches Guwahati, additional coaches will be added to accommodate the passengers of the affected coaches, and the train will resume its journey.

Trains scheduled to pass through that section are being diverted through the 'Upline'. Restoration works are underway.



