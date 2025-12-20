India to surpass US in Metro network length in two years: Manohar Khattar

Bhopal: Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar said on Saturday that India is poised to overtake the US to become the world’s second-largest metro rail network within the next two years, trailing only China.

Speaking after inaugurating the priority corridor of the Bhopal Metro's Orange Line, he highlighted the rapid expansion of India's urban rail infrastructure. Khattar noted that India's operational metro network has now exceeded 1,000 km across 23 cities, serving over 1.20 crore ( more than 10 million) daily passengers.

With around 900 km of lines in the pipeline and under construction, he expressed confidence that completing a significant portion of only 300 km within two years, India would position itself ahead of the US’s network. China currently leads globally with over 10,000 km of urban rail transit.

Emphasising pollution reduction efforts, the Minister said the government is actively working towards net-zero emissions by 2070.

Initiatives include promoting last-mile connectivity to discourage private vehicle use for reaching metro stations, converting crop stubble (parali) into fuel pellets as alternative fuels to curb crop stubble burning, introducing electric buses, and encouraging prefabricated construction.

“We are planning seamless last-mile options in metro cities so commuters avoid bringing out personal vehicles,” he added.

Khattar also mentioned resolving issues between the Centre and Madhya Pradesh government regarding a halted 7-km underground stretch in Indore Metro, paving the way for its resumption.

A pre-recorded message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi was broadcast, praising the rapid development of infrastructure projects, positioning Bhopal and Madhya Pradesh prominently.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav described the day as remarkable, noting Madhya Pradesh now has two operational metro systems within a year, following Indore's inauguration earlier in 2025. Commercial operations for the public commence on December 21, making Bhopal the state's second metro city.

The inaugurated priority corridor on the Orange Line spans approximately 6-7 km (elevated), featuring eight stations: Subhash Nagar, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Board Office Chauraha (MP Nagar area), MP Nagar, Rani Kamalapati Station, DRM Office, Alkapuri, and AIIMS. It connects key commercial, railway, and healthcare hubs to alleviate congestion.

The full Phase 1 includes two corridors totalling 28-31 km, costing over Rs 10,000 crore, with the priority section at Rs 2,225 crore.

Prioritising convenience, safety, and eco-friendliness, the metro offers high-speed lifts/escalators, wheelchair access, Braille signage, AI-based CCTV, platform screen doors, advanced signalling, regenerative braking, solar power, air-conditioned coaches, mobile charging, and modern information systems.

Trains will run from 9 AM to 7 PM initially, with 17 trips daily. Fares range from Rs 20 (1-2 stations) to Rs 40 (full corridor), without introductory discounts.



