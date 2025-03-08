MLA seeks steps to control seasonal diseases

Vizianagaram: Parvathipuram MLA B Vijay Chandra appealed to the state government to take measures to control seasonal diseases like malaria, typhoid, diarrhoea during epidemic seasons. He raised his voice in Legislative Assembly on Friday and urged the health ministry to release sufficient funds to control those diseases and protect the lives of tribals in Parvathipuram agency area.

“‘The proposed medical college which is under phase-3 should be brought into phase-2 to provide health services to this backward area.

Kidney ailments are rising in villages under Balijipeta mandal, which needs government’s urgent attention. Model health centres, which were in existence during the previous 2014-19 TDP rule, should be brough back and better health services should be provided to common man,” he said.

Later, Vijay Chandra demanded the government to conduct a thorough inquiry on lands bought during the previous government to form layouts and disbursing house sites to the poor people.

YSRCP leaders purchased lands at cheaper price from tribals and others in this area and later sold to the government at higher price. “It was a big scam which needs to be looked into,” the MLA said.