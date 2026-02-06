MLA Somireddy felicitates Venkatachalam PHC staff

Nellore: Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy claimed that the government is committed for providing quality treatment to people on par with corporate hospitals.

In the wake of Venkatachalam Primary Health Center (PHC) secured quality certification with 84.25% score from National Health Mission, the MLA visited the hospital and facilitated the staff on Thursday.

MLA Somireddy said that Venkatachalam PHC is one among the two hospitals that secured national level recognition owning Quality Certification from NMM in AP. He said that with the initiation of Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav, the government has sanctioned 5 bedded dialysis center in Podalakur mandal. With the financial help from industries, under corporate social responsibility, another two beds were set up in this centre. This center will provide quality treatment to the people living in the surrounding seven mandals.

Chandramohan Reddy assured that he will strive to upgrade the Venkatachalam PHC from 20 to 50 bedded very soon. The MLA has felicitated Venkatachalam PHC Dr Parusam and Srinitha.