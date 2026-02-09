MLA Sunita vows to resolve government employees’ issues

Anantapur: RapthaduMLA Paritala Sunitha on Sunday assured government employees that she would extend all possible support to help resolve their long-pending issues.

She held discussions with leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Association (APGEA) at her residence in Anantapur, where employee-related concerns were brought to her notice.

Speaking on the occasion, Paritala Sunitha said the coalition government was committed to employee welfare and had already initiated planned measures to clear pending dues.

She stated that efforts would be made to take up the employees’ issues with Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and ensure justice. The MLA also assured cooperation in allotting land for a district-level government employees’ association office.

APGEA leaders submitted a memorandum requesting the MLA to raise the voice of employees in the Assembly.

They demanded allocation of budgetary funds to clear pending dues amounting to nearly Rs 35,000 crore.

In case of financial constraints preventing cash payments, they urged the government to allot house sites of equivalent value to employees.

With the Assembly Budget Session scheduled to begin on February 11, 2026, the association sought immediate attention to key issues, including four pending Dearness Allowances (DAs), Interim Relief (IR), implementation of Pay Revision Commission (PRC) recommendations, and cancellation of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

District APGEA president Gopikrishna, secretary Ramu Naik, state secretaries Hanumanthu and Sujatha, Rapthadu taluk president Maruthi Prasad, along with several district leaders and members, were present at the meeting