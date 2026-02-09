Aadi Saikumar’s upcoming horror thriller ‘Jungle’ gears up for release soon

Aadi Saikumar, who delivered the biggest blockbuster of his career with ‘Shambhala’, is now gearing up to return with another intense and atmospheric thriller. His next film, ‘Jungle’, co-starring the stunning Vedhika, promises a fresh narrative packed with eerie tension, gripping moments, and a distinct visual tone, according to the makers.

Raghava Reddy Pabbathi of Friday Pictures will release the film on a grand scale in Telugu after securing the full suite of rights — theatrical, satellite, and digital. The project is currently in its final phase of post-production, with VFX work progressing swiftly. With completion in sight, the team is preparing to announce the release date soon.

Aadi steps into a role unlike anything he has done before, while Vedhika’s character is said to be one of the film’s standout strengths. Designed as a blend of horror, suspense, and thriller elements, ‘Jungle’ aims to keep viewers on edge from start to finish.

The makers will soon unveil the first look and trailer, followed by regular promotional updates.

Mounted on a high budget with impressive production values, the film rides on Aadi’s blockbuster momentum and is positioned as a major highlight in his current line-up.