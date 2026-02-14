MLA Sunitha raises drinking water issue in Assembly

Anantapur: Raisingconcerns over a looming drinking water crisis in Rapthadu constituency, MLA Paritala Sunitha urged the State government to expedite pending works and release bills related to ongoing water supply projects.

Speaking during Zero Hour in the Assembly amid the Budget session, Sunitha highlighted the acute drinking water shortage in nearly 50 villages across Anantapur Rural and Atmakur mandals.

She noted that rapid urban expansion in Anantapur Rural has led to increased demand, with the existing water supply proving insufficient for the growing population.

The MLA said that under the Rs 90-crore Jal Jeevan Mission, the government had undertaken construction of a drinking water pipeline from PABR (Penna Ahobilam Balancing Reservoir) along with overhead tanks. While the main pipeline up to Anantapur has been completed, several works remain pending.

She stated that nearly 70 per cent of the project has been completed but progress has stalled due to non-release of pending bills. If the delay continues, the region may face severe drinking water problems during the upcoming summer, she warned.

Sunitha appealed to the government to clear the pending dues immediately and ensure completion of the remaining works. She also sought identification of vulnerable villages across the constituency and timely intervention to prevent hardship.