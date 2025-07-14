MLA takes part in door-to-door survey

Kalyandurgam (Anantapur district): On the occasion of the completion of one year of the coalition government in power, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has launched a house-to-house tour of each village and visited each house to find out what problems they have, whether they are getting pension, how much is coming, and what other problems they have, MLA Amilineni Surendra Babu said.

The MLA was the chief guest at the door-to-door Telugu Desam Party programme in East Kodipalli village of Kalyanadurgam Rural mandal.

Amilineni Surendra Babu along with the mandal party leaders and officers of all departments participated and were warmly welcomed by women and villagers. Speaking on this occasion, MLA Amilineni Surendra Babu* said that he had provided financial assistance of Rs. 10,000 to the family of Chaudappa, who was injured in a road accident in the village recently and to take care of his health.