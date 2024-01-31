MLA Vasupalli Ganesh participates in fourth phase of Asara celebrations in Visakha

Under the chairmanship of MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, the fourth round of Asara celebrations was held at the Turner Choultry venue, called Ambaranna. The event was attended by South Constituency Corporators, YCP leaders, YCP City President Kola Guru, State Library Chairman Konda Rajeev, Zonal Commissioner 4, and a large number of Dwakra women. The ceremony began with slogans of Jai Jagan Jai Vasupalli. MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar emphasized the development of women and praised Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for his contributions. He mentioned that 26,906 members from 2678 groups in the South Constituency alone have received a total of 65 crores 59 lakhs 39 thousand rupees.

He also credited Jaganmohan Reddy for directly depositing 6,900 crores into the accounts of 80 lakh families, as promised. MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar expressed his support for Jaganmohan Reddy in the 2024 elections and criticized the opposition for their corrupt practices. He accused Chandrababu of using kamma politics to hide the looting and spreading false information through the media. MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar highlighted the development works initiated by Jaganmohan Reddy, especially in the fields of education and healthcare. He mentioned the efforts taken to prepare government school students to compete with international schools and the provision of corporate medical care through the Aarogyasri Card.

He also mentioned the ongoing road widening project and questioned the opposition's failure to acknowledge the development in medical colleges, construction of ports, welfare measures for the poor, empowerment of women, and improvements in education and healthcare. MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar ended his speech by requesting the public's support for Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy in the upcoming elections to teach a strong lesson to the opposition parties. The event was attended by MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, State spokesperson & Library Chairman Konda Rajeev Gandhi, South Constituency Corporators, Co-op Members, Ward Presidents, Mandal Presidents, Temple Chairmen, JCS Cluster Incharges, YCP Senior Leaders, APD Punyavati, and a large number of DWACRA women.