MLAs urged to uphold dignity of Assembly

Guntur: GovernmentChief Whip GV Anjaneyulu said that the budget session of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, scheduled to begin on February 11, should be conducted in a meaningful manner, with discussions and decisions that benefit the common people.

He was speaking at a meeting of government whips held at TD Legislature Party (TDLP) office on Friday. During the meeting, he urged all MLAs to ensure 100 per cent attendance during the Assembly sessions and asked those present to remain in the House throughout the proceedings to uphold the dignity of the Assembly. He also appealed to opposition YSRCP members to attend the House, safeguard their own dignity, and demonstrate their commitment to public issues. He stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, a people-friendly budget would be presented on February 14. Government whips Kalva Srinivasulu, PGVR Naidu, Yarlagadda Venkat Rao, Bolisetti Srinivas, Bommidi Nayakar, Yanamala Divya, Thangirala Soumya, and TDLP secretary Koneru Suresh were present at the meeting.