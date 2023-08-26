Live
- Visakhapatnam: Merit scholarships for MBBS programme
- Why almost half of Moon missions fail
- Guntur: Special pujas performed to Goddess Varalakshmi
- Nitpicking – Oppn’s favourite fad
- Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today stable, check the rates on August 26, 2023
- CM Jagan to visit Nidadavolu on Aug 30
- 60% of bridge works over Krishna river completed: MP Balashowry
- Telangana: Written exams conducted for job recruitment likely to be released in next month
- Tirupati: Road widening works going on at brisk pace
- PM visits ISRO
MLC Bharat appointed as YSRCP district chief
Chittoor: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has appointed K R J Bharat, MLC, as YRCP district president followed by two vice-presidents Hemasunder Reddy and Sarath Reddy besides three general secretaries, M Pradeep Raju, P S Vinod Kumar and V L Narayana. P Dhanumjaya Reddy is the treasurer.
The party also appointed 8 secretaries, Prabhakar Reddy, Chinna Chenchu Reddy, Thammi Reddy, Sridharareddy, Manohar Reddy, Marry, Gopi and Muniratnam Reddy. Besides 29 executive members representing five each Chittoor, Palamaner, GD Nellore, Puthalpattu and Punganur appointed.
