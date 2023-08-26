  • Menu
MLC Bharat appointed as YSRCP district chief

MLC Bharat appointed as YSRCP district chief
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has appointed K R J Bharat, MLC, as YRCP district president followed by two vice-presidents Hemasunder Reddy and Sarath Reddy besides three general secretaries, M Pradeep Raju, P S Vinod Kumar and V L Narayana. P Dhanumjaya Reddy is the treasurer.

The party also appointed 8 secretaries, Prabhakar Reddy, Chinna Chenchu Reddy, Thammi Reddy, Sridharareddy, Manohar Reddy, Marry, Gopi and Muniratnam Reddy. Besides 29 executive members representing five each Chittoor, Palamaner, GD Nellore, Puthalpattu and Punganur appointed.

