MLC Nagababu inaugurates UPHC

Kakinada: A newly constructed Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) under the Ayushman Arogya Mandir initiative was inaugurated on Friday by MLC Konidela Nagababu at Kokilavani Hospital Road in Gollaprolu, Pithapuram constituency.

The health centre was built with the aim to enhance urban healthcare infrastructure and accessibility for residents of the Gollaprolu Nagar Panchayat. Government Whip in the Legislative Council Mettu Hariprasad, district collector Shanmohan, SP G Bindu Madhav, State TIDCO Chairman Vemulapati Ajay Kumar, Kakinada Urban Development Authority Chairman Tummala Ramaswamy, and Janasena Pithapuram in-charge Marreddy Srinivasu participated in the inaugural ceremony. MLC Nagababu inspected the hospital facilities and various wards during his visit. He emphasised the need to strengthen health services in semi-urban areas like Gollaprolu and assured continued support for health-related development initiatives in the region.

Project Officer of Pithapuram Area Development Authority (PADA) Chaitravarshini and District Medical and Health Officer Dr J Narasimha Naik were also present.