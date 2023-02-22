  • Menu
MLC Polls: 16 nominations received for Graduates' constituency

Graduates Kadapa-Anantapur-Kurnool constituency PDF MLC candidate Pthula Nagaraju (middle) submitting nomination to in-charge Collector and Electoral Officer Kethan Garg in Anantapur
Graduates Kadapa-Anantapur-Kurnool constituency PDF MLC candidate Pthula Nagaraju (middle) submitting nomination to in-charge Collector and Electoral Officer Kethan Garg in Anantapur

Nominations have been received on Tuesday for the Kadapa-Anantapur-Kurnool Teachers and Graduates constituencies by district electoral officer Kethan Garg.

Anantapur: Nominations have been received on Tuesday for the Kadapa-Anantapur-Kurnool Teachers and Graduates constituencies by district electoral officer Kethan Garg. For the Graduates' constituency, Pothula Nagaraju and M Anand Krishna, Pilla Kadapu Chandrasekhar, Ragiri Chandrappa, Salkapuram Amruth Kumar and Nallani Ramesh Kumar are contesting as Independents while Sande Madhava Rao is contesting as independent for the Teachers' constituency.

So far for the Graduates' constituency 16 nominations have been received and for the Teachers' constituency 3 nominations have been received.

