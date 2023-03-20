MLC polls indicate people's rebellion against YSRCP govt: Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: The results in the latest Legislative Council elections clearly indicate that rebellion against the YSRCP government began among the voters, said TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu, here on Sunday.

Profusely thanking the voters for giving a tremendous victory in the MLC polls held for the Graduates constituencies, Naidu told mediapersons at the party State office in Mangalagiri that the results clearly indicates the anti-incumbency mood among the people.

Terming the results as a people's victory, the TDP supremo said that by electing the TDP candidates the people have reposed complete faith and confidence in the party.

Observing that the people have predicted the future of the State a couple of days before the Ugadi festival, Naidu said that the election results reflect the inconceivable pain of a government employee, the suffering of a farmer, students, underprivileged and the common man who is overburdened with rising prices. The agony of an average person living in fear under an anarchic regime was completely reflected in these election results, the former Chief Minister felt.

"Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy always believes in money and muscle power and in indulging in atrocities. He transformed all the elections in these four years only as selections," Naidu said and added that the YSRCP will soon disappear into oblivion.

Terming the latest polls as a war between Jagan and the five crore people of the State, the TDP chief said that the destruction that he caused to the State and the large-scale corruption will certainly teach him a fitting lesson.

Naidu felt that the YSRCP will not be in power again and expressed concern that even senior IAS and IPS officers too were becoming partners in the crimes being committed by Jagan. Though the courts have pulled up the YSRCP government several times, the ruling party leaders have not learnt any lessons, he remarked. He flayed the YSRCP for creating obstructions to the public meetings and rallies being organised by opposition parties. He said that a democracy has certain checks and balances and the ruling party should follow them religiously to win the people's confidence.

Naidu expressed concern over the ruling party even ignoring the directions of the Election Commission and felt that the bureaucrats were resorting to 'atrocities' only to win the confidence of the Chief Minister. How dare the officials do not hand over the declaration form to the candidate who won the polls, the TDP supremo asked and felt that the bureaucrats should be partners in progress but not partners in committing crime.

The polls for Graduates constituencies covered 108 Assembly constituencies and 5,000 to 25,000 voters cast their ballot in each constituency. He alleged that the ruling party distributed money, silver articles and other material to the voters everywhere. Even voters were enrolled with fake degree certificates, he said and pointed out that despite all such atrocities the voters reposed confidence only in the TDP.

The TDP state unit president, Atchen Naidu, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman, Mr Payyavula Kesav, the party MLA, Mr Nimmakayala China Rajappa, the party politburo member, Mr Varla Ramaiah, and the former minister, Mr Kanna Laxminarayana, were present at the media conference.