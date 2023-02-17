MLC polls to be held on March 13

Nellore: Joint Collector and Returning Officer for MLC polls R Kurmanath said that all arrangements have been made for conducting the MLC elections on March 13 in the district. Speaking to the media here on Thursday, he said that the nominations will be accepted till February 23, the scrutiny of nominations on February 24 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations was February 27.

After the withdrawal, the final list will be published and polling will be held from 8 am to 4 pm on March 13. Arrangements have been made for polling in Sullurupeta, Gudur, Nellore, Kavali and Atmakur divisions of the combined Nellore district, he added.

Further, candidates of various parties have already completed campaigning for the MLC polls for teachers' and graduates' polls. Indian Red Cross Society local branch chairman P Chandrasekhar Reddy completed campaigning for the East Rayalaseema Constituency under teacher's quota whereas Pernati Syam Prasad Reddy organised campaign for the graduates' constituency from the ruling party.

Chandrasekhar Reddy has been running several private colleges in the city and Syam Prasad Reddy was close to Agriculture Minister K Govardhan Reddy. Party gave them the green signal for their candidature in last October.

TDP also picked Kancharla Srikant from Kandukuru as candidate for the teachers' constituency. Progressive Democratic Front declared Babu Reddy and Venkateswara Reddy as their candidates for the graduates' and teachers' seats. The ruling party took the polls as prestigious and MPs, MLAs and other party leaders also participated in the campaign. Now, after Nellore Rural MLA K Sridhar Reddy and Venkatagiri MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy raised the banner of revolt, the poll observers are predicting changing equations in the polls.