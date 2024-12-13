Vishwak Sen's Mechanic Rocky to Stream on This OTT Platform on This Day

The latest film starring Vishwak Sen has arrived on OTT just 20 days after its theatrical release. Directed by debutant Ravi Teja Mullapudi, 'Mechanic Rocky' features Vishwak Sen in the lead role, with Meenakshi Chowdhury and Shraddha Srinath as the heroines.

The film was produced by Ram Talluri under the banner of SRT Entertainments and was released in theaters on November 22. While the initial reviews were positive, the box office collections did not meet expectations. With the ongoing success of Pushpa in theaters, Mechanic Rocky was brought to OTT early.

OTT Release Date:

Mechanic Rocky is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Story of Mechanic Rocky:

Rocky (Vishwak Sen) is a young man with limited interest in academics. His father, Ramakrishna (Naresh), runs a mechanic garage and driving school.

Due to his lack of enthusiasm for studies, Rocky works in his father’s shed. Rocky’s friend Shekhar’s sister Priya (Meenakshi Chowdhury) and Maya (Shraddha Srinath) come to the school to learn how to drive.

Ranki Reddy (Sunil) eyes the land where Rocky’s shed is located and plans to seize it by creating fake documents. To prevent this, Rocky needs Rs. 50 lakhs. The plot then unfolds as Rocky embarks on a journey to earn that money. We also learn about Shekhar’s death and Maya's (Shraddha Srinath) involvement in a scam related to insurance. The story unfolds with twists that keep the audience engaged.

Review:

While the first half of the film was somewhat underwhelming, the second half is filled with engaging twists that capture the audience’s attention. This is the debut film for director Ravi Teja, and while the storyline was solid and the message clear, the second half leaned heavily on twists, which some felt detracted from the emotional depth of the narrative. Critics noted that if more work had been done on the first half and emotional depth had been added, the film could have been a bigger hit. The film also touches on a pressing issue that has been relevant for the past four to five years, which surprises viewers.