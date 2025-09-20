Live
Mobile fast-food vehicle donated to TTD
Tirumala: MS Sundar Ram a devotee from MS Ramaiah Educational Institutions, Bengaluru, donated an Ashok Leyland bada dost mobile fast-food vehicle worth Rs.14 lakhs to Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala, for the purpose of distributing Annaprasadam to devotees.
In addition, the devotee also donated Rs.10 lakhs to the Sri Venkateswara Gosamrakshana Trust of TTD. On this occasion, the donor handed over the vehicle keys and the DD to TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary in front of the Srivari temple.
