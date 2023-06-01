Mobile science expo on ‘Gene-Health Connect’ inaugurated at RSC

Tirupati: Regional Science Centre (RSC), Tirupati inaugurated a new mobile science exhibition on ‘Gene-Health connect’ on Wednesday. It was developed by Visvesvaraya Industrial & Technological Museum, Bengaluru in association with Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad.

It was inaugurated by SV University Vice-Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy, who praised the effort made to bring up the exhibition. He asked the students, especially biological science graduates to take the fullest opportunity of the exhibition for better understanding of the subject.

It will brief the insight of advancement that has been achieved by the scientists in the field of biotechnology.

The exhibition houses 20 working models dealing with the connection between Gene and Health. How Genes play a pivotal role in shaping our unique identities and making us diverse, how we inherit traits from our ancestors, gene expression, CODONS, how mutation leads to changes in traits also lead to a genetic disorder, how genetic screening will pave the way to a better life, treatments associated with gene editing and its success stories. It will be a knowledge bank in the field of biotechnology for the graduates of biological sciences.It will be displayed for the public till Sunday at the RSC and later it will travel to various colleges in Tirupati to provide insights to the students on the topics. Jyothi Mehra, Curator ‘D’ Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum, Bengaluru, RSC project coordinator K Srinivasa Nehru and others were present.