Mobile X-ray services launched for tribals

Highlights

The Rs 30 lakh machine was donated by Shipping Corporation of India to Parvathipuram Manyam district administration

Vizianagaram: The Parvathipuram Manyam district administration has introduced a mobile X-ray unit designed to provide critical diagnostic services to tribals residing in remote areas. District collector A Shyam Prasad officially launched the initiative, which will deliver X-ray screenings directly to residents who face difficulties in travelling to Parvathipuram.

The Rs 30 lakh machine, funded by the Shipping Corporation of India’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme, will be deployed in areas experiencing a surge in tuberculosis cases, including Kurupam, Jiyammavalasa, Komarada, and GL Puram mandals. The collector emphasised that the machine can screen any part of the body.

Separately, Union Bank of India donated furniture to the social welfare hostel in Parvathipuram, providing almirahs, tables, benches, and Neelkamal chairs to improve the

facility’s amenities.

