Mock drill for public awareness today

Eluru: District collector K Vetriselvi has instructed the concerned officials to make preparations to conduct a security mock drill at 10 am on Tuesday, to assess preparedness in the event of an enemy attack. On Monday, the collector reviewed the conduct of a security mock drill with officials at Collectorate. As part of this, she said that a security mock drill will be conducted at the Eluru Collectorate and Eluru Railway Station on Tuesday. She said that as part of the mock drill, awareness should be created on the precautions to be taken in case of air strikes. She said that people and students should be made aware of how to respond in emergency situations and also in self-defence.

Everyone including the police, fire services, district administration should be involved in this mock drill and awareness should be created among the people.

The collector has directed the officers of Fire Services, Revenue, Police, Medical and Health Department, Municipal Commissioner, NCC Coordinator, Eluru Railway Station Master, APEPDCL, RTC, etc to take necessary steps for the safety mock drill.

The collector has instructed the municipal officers to take steps to sound the siren during the mock drill.

The Collector has instructed the ZP CEO to take steps to ensure that Apadhamitra volunteers also participate in the programme.

District Revenue Officer V Visveswara Rao, DRDA PD R Vijayaraju, Eluru RDO Achyuta Ambareesh, Special Deputy Collector K Bhaskar, police and other department officials participated in the meeting.