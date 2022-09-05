Mockery of guru roles in movies painful: Lakshmi Narayana

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): CBI former JD V Lakshmi Narayana felt that the scenes shown in the films mocking the characters of the gurus are disturbing and affecting the society. Producers and directors should think carefully about the way they portray the roles of teachers, he suggested.

He was the chief guest at the Guru Puja held at CP Brown Mandir here on Monday. Maha Mahopadhyaya Awardees Viswanatha Gopala Krishna Sastry and Salaka Raghunatha Sarma were honoured by him on this occasion. Sannidhanam Sastry, an administrator of Brown Mandir, presided.

Lakshmi Narayana said that everyone has the responsibility to protect Telugu language. In order for a child to develop a passion for the mother tongue, parents must be very fond of it. He warned that if the mother tongue is neglected, even human thoughts will not progress.

Film singer Malladi Sriram sang about the grandeur of Telugu language.

Kosuri Chandi Priya, Maturi Ranga Rao, Anup Jain, Parvathi, and others participated.