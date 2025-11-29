Modernisation in farming methods to help increase productivity

Nandyal: District Collector G Raja Kumari on Friday visited Gundupapula village of Dornipadu mandal as part of the State Government’s flagship farmer outreach initiative ‘Rythanna Meekosam’, which is being conducted from November 24 to 29 across the district.

The programme is aimed at understanding the real-time challenges of farmers at the field level and ensuring effective implementation of welfare schemes.

During the visit, the Collector personally met several farmers at their residences and enquired about their issues, requirements, and benefits received under various schemes.

Farmers Venkateswarlu and Chinna Dastagiri informed the Collector that they had received Rs 5,000 each in the first phase and second phase under the Annadatha Sukhibhava scheme, and Rs 2,000 each under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, amounting to a total assistance of Rs 14,000 credited to their bank accounts.

The Collector assured them of prompt action in addressing any pending concerns and reiterated the administration’s commitment to supporting the farming community.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Rajakumari emphasized the significance of adopting modern agricultural technologies and sustainable farming practices.

She advised farmers to utilize fertilizers judiciously, particularly urea, and encouraged them to explore opportunities provided through the Agriculture and Horticulture Departments.

She noted that modernization in farming methods would help increase productivity and reduce expenditure.

Senior officials including the Assistant Director of Agriculture, Koilakuntla, Dornipadu Tahsildar, MPDO, Mandal Agriculture Officer, and the local Sarpanch accompanied the Collector during the visit. They stated that continuous coordination with farmers would be maintained to strengthen agricultural development and welfare initiatives in the mandal.