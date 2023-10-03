Modi following in Gandhi’s footsteps: BJP

Guntur: BJP State official spokesman Valluru Jaya Prakash Narayana recalled that Mahatma Gandhi used non-violence as the weapon to fight against the British rulers to achieve freedom.



BJP leaders conducted various programmes on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi birth anniversary celebrations for the last 15 days. They paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi statue near Jinnah Tower Centre and paid tributes to the portrait of late Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on Monday on the occasion of their birth anniversary.

They performed milk bath to the portrait of PM Narendra Modi and thanked him for extending reservations to women in the legislature at Hindu College Centre in Guntur city.

Speaking on this occasion, Valluru Jayaprakash Narayana alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy diverted the funds released for rural development to other accounts.

BJP district president Vanama Narendra, party leaders Edara Srinivasa Reddy and Palapati Ravi Kumar, and OBC leader Anumolu Yedukondalu were among those who participated.