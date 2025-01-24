Modi govt failed in employment generation: AIYF

Kurnool: All India Youth Federation (AIYF) national general secretary Tirumalai Raman criticised the Modi government for its failure in employment generation, accusing it of setting a record for increasing unemployment in India.

Speaking at a press conference held at CR Bhavan here on Thursday, he highlighted the government’s unfulfilled promises and alleged deception of the country’s youth. Tirumalai Raman pointed out that before 2014 elections, Narendra Modi had promised to create two crore jobs annually. However, despite being in power for over 11 years, the government has failed to create even one crore jobs. He expressed deep concern that while nearly 40 lakh job vacancies arise annually across the country, the Modi government has not disclosed the details and continues to mislead youth by focusing on divisive religious issues.

Raman demanded that the Central government must release a white paper detailing the number of vacant positions across various government departments. He also called upon the youth to prepare for nationwide movements to implement Bhagat Singh National Guarantee Employment Act (BNEGA). He further urged the government to either create sufficient employment opportunities or provide an unemployment allowance of Rs 15,000 per month to the jobless youth.

Tirumalai Raman also criticised the Modi government for its detrimental impact on the country’s education system.