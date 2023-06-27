Modi is committed to development of AP: Somu Veerraju

Chittoor: BJP state president Somu Veerraju said the party was reaching every household to explain the development and welfare schemes being implemented by the Narendra Modi government in the last nine years.

Addressing a public meeting here on Monday, Veerraju said Modi was committed to the development of Andhra Pradesh and sanctioned several developmental projects and allocating funds for the welfare of the state.

He stressed that it was the need of the hour to strengthen BJP in the state as an alternative force to the ruling YSRCP, which he blamed for closure of all cooperative dairies and sugar factories in the state. Dwelling on the political scenario in the state, the BJP leader reiterated that BJP would not comment on possible alliance between TDP and Jana Sena parties. He clarified that no decision had been taken so far on the poll tie up with TDP. He refused to comment on the political developments in Telangana state. State BJP general secretary S Vishna Vardhan Reddy, district BJP leaders Chittibabu, K Ananda, Ramachandrudu and others were present. Earlier, BJP leaders took out a rally in the city.