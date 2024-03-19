Modi is protector of Jagan, flays Congress

Vijayawada: It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has been protecting Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, accused of corruption charges amounting to several thousands of crores of rupees, from going to jail for the last 10 years, alleged Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president Kolanukonda Sivaji.

Addressing the media here on Monday, Shivaji made it clear that Modi has no moral right to criticise Congress party. “Modi used the CBI, ED and I-T departments against Jharkhand former chief minister, Delhi Chief Minister but not against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister.”

He recalled that home minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda hurled serious allegations against the AP Chief Minister but Modi was not inclined to file corruption cases against the Chief Minister and the Cabinet ministers.

While Chief Minister Jagan Reddy promised three capitals, Modi was playing cards with three leaders (Chandrababu, Pawan and Jagan), he said.

He alleged that the Jagan Mohan Reddy administration had been supporting all the anti-people policies of the Central government for the last five years and in turn, the Modi government had been giving permission to Jagan to raise debts indiscriminately. He said that t was Narendra Modi who placed hurdles to the investigation into the murder of Y S Vivekananda Reddy. Modi was responsible for the privatisation of Visakha steel, he said.

Shivaji said that the big dictator and the small dictator have been systematically destroying the state with a lot of understanding. However, Modi stated that the Congress was dividing the anti-incumbency votes, which is ridiculous, he added.

Congress was committed to the development of Andhra Pradesh, Shivaji asserted and recalled that Rahul Gandhi vowed in 2019 that his first signature would be on file granting Special Category Status to AP. He appealed to people to understand the dubious role the BJP, TDP and JanaSena were playing for the sake of votes and support the Congress, Left parties and other secular parties in the forthcoming elections.