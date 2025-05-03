Modi to take part in 10th Int’l Yoga Day in Vizag

Vijayawada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that he would personally participate in the 10th International Yoga Day to be celebrated in Visakhapatnam on June 21.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation for projects worth Rs 58,000 crore at the capital Amaravati. Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, Union Ministers, State Ministers and others attended the mega event. Addressing the huge gathering, Modi said Andhra Pradesh can create a new world record in Yoga under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Modi thanked the Naidu and the people of Andhra Pradesh for inviting him to participate in the International Yoga Day. He said the entire world will look at Vizag as the city will celebrate International Yoga Day. Modi said that the next 50 days will be very important for Andhra Pradesh and elaborate arrangements can be made for hosting the Yoga Day. He said Yoga should be popularized in every village and town in the State in the next 50 days and we can attract the attention of the world.

Referring to the Nava Durga missile testing centre to be built at Nagaya Lanka in Krishna district, Modi said it will strengthen the defence sector of India. He laid foundation for the DRDO missile testing centre in Krishna district and he congratulated the people of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion.