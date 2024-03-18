Modi’s guarantee Vikasit Bharat, Vikasit AP

Chilakaluripeta: While TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu said that “Yahi Samay hai Sahi Samay hai,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Modi-led NDA 3.0 government would work for Vikasit Bharat and Vikasit AP. He said the ensuing double-engine government will put the state’s development on a fast track.

This meeting assumed importance as it was the first meeting of NDA partners after five years where Modi, Naidu and Pawan came on one stage.

Addressing the people of the state as ‘Na Andhra Kutumba Sabhyulara,’ Modi said that the NDA government never discriminates between the Centre and states.

He referred to the magnificent temple of Lord Rama at Ayodhya and how the BJP kept its word and said when he thinks of Ram, he remembers the legendary actor N T Rama Rao who had lived in the role of Rama.

Modi said NTR was a symbol of self-respect of Telugu people and was a leader who had launched many welfare schemes and in order to recognise his yeomen services, the Centre had issued Rs 100 coin on his centenary celebrations. He said the Congress party had always criticised him and troubled him like anything during his tenure as chief minister. The Congress also insulted the former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao but it was the NDA government which recognised his services to the nation and bestowed ‘Bharat Ratna’ on him.



Modi listed out various institutions the Centre had given to the state and the welfare schemes launched by his government like PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, PM Awas Yojana under which Rs 25 crore was given to Andhra Pradesh and 10 lakh houses were constructed.

In the Palnadu region itself 5,000 houses were constructed, he said.

Appreciating the abilities of the youth of the state, Modi appealed to the people to vote for the NDA alliance. He said alliance MLAs in the state and MPs at the Centre will work for the people of the state and will develop the state and that was the ‘Modi’s Guarantee’.

Modi said seeing the crowd, he is certain that people of AP have taken two major decisions today, one to vote for NDA in the Lok Sabha elections and two to pull down the present government in the state. He said the state had badly suffered in development in the last five years and hence people have decided to vote them out.