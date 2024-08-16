  • Menu
Modi’s rule matches with aspirations of martyrs: Somu

BJP National Executive Member Somu Veerraju and others participating in flag hoisting ceremony held at the BIP office ob Thursday
BJP National Executive Member Somu Veerraju and others participating in flag hoisting ceremony held at the BIP office ob Thursday

Rajamahendravaram: BJP National Executive Member Somu Veerraju hoisted the national flag at the BJP office near Quarry Centre here on Thursday as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

Rajamahendravaram: BJP National Executive Member Somu Veerraju hoisted the national flag at the BJP office near Quarry Centre here on Thursday as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, Veerraju praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration, stating that it aligns with the ideals of the freedom fighters and martyrs. He expressed confidence that under Modi’s good governance, Bharat is advancing in all sectors and will soon emerge as a Viswa Guru (global leader).

BJP District President Bommula Dattu, State Vice-President Relangi Sridevi, State Executive Member Adabala Ramakrishna, City Assembly Convenor Yenumula Ranga Rao, and District General Secretary Bura Ramachandra Rao were present.

In Rajahmundry, MP Daggubati Purandeshwari’s office staff and leaders of the alliance parties also grandly organised the Independence Day celebrations.

