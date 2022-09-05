Mohini Bhasmasura by Surabhi Lakshmi team enthralls audience in Tirumala

Tirumala: The ballet of Mohini Bhasmasura performed by the famous international Kuchipudi dancer Surabhi Lakshmi Sarada and her daughter Avadhanam Sriharshitha enthralled the audience at Naada Neerajanam platform in Tirumala on Monday.

The Hyderabad-based dancer Surabhi Lakshmi Sarada along with her team from Surabhi Academy of Performing Arts showcased ballet of Mohini Bhasmasura where Sarada enacted Bhasmasura while her daughter performed in Mohini role. The Yakshganam stood spectacular and the devotees mesmerised with the performance.

The team also performed Taranagam, Annamayya Keerthana 'Srimannarayana' and also exhibited fusion of Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam, Perini which received huge applause from the sea of humanity. Speaking after performance, Surabhi Lakshmi Sarada said Bharatham means the combination of Bhavam (expression), Ragam (sonorous sing) and Thalam ( play of instrument) and added that when a performer make justice to all these three aspects then it will be called 'Sampurnam'.

Lakshmi Sarada also said she has been trying to enlighten people particularly in rural areas through her dance performances on various topics including importance of child education, good touch – bad touch etc.

She simply said a perfect dancer can express every speech of voice in dance and thanked the TTD for providing her an opportunity at Naada Neerajanam platform.