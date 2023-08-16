Live
- Vijayawada: DRM launches ‘Clean India-New India’ Selfie Point
- CJI Chandrachud announces release of handbook on combating gender stereotypes
- Chandrayan moves closer to Moon
- TS TET 2023: Deadline for submission of application to end today
- Tech firms show pink slips to 2.26 lakh people this year
- Delhi: Woman Arrested For Killing Her Boyfriend's 11-Year-Old Son
- New Delhi: Harmony, good education, healthcare, 24X7 electricity must to become ‘vishwaguru’: Kejriwal
- New Delhi: Court seeks ED’s response on PFI members’ bail pleas
- Srikakulam: Independence Day celebrated on grand note
- New Delhi: DG Prisons announces remission of 1,387 convicts
Mohith Reddy appointed as TUDA chairman
YSRCP youth leader and Tirupati rural mandal parishad president (MPP) Chevireddy Mohith Reddy has been appointed as the chairman of Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA), succeeding his father and Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy
Tirupati: YSRCP youth leader and Tirupati rural mandal parishad president (MPP) Chevireddy Mohith Reddy has been appointed as the chairman of Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA), succeeding his father and Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy. In an order GO RT No. 509 dated 14-08-2023 issued by Municipal
Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Special Chief Secretary Y Srilakshmi, MPP Mohit Reddy was appointed as TUDA chairman for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge.
