Mohith Reddy appointed as TUDA chairman

YSRCP youth leader and Tirupati rural mandal parishad president (MPP) Chevireddy Mohith Reddy has been appointed as the chairman of Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA), succeeding his father and Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy

Tirupati: YSRCP youth leader and Tirupati rural mandal parishad president (MPP) Chevireddy Mohith Reddy has been appointed as the chairman of Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA), succeeding his father and Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy. In an order GO RT No. 509 dated 14-08-2023 issued by Municipal

Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Special Chief Secretary Y Srilakshmi, MPP Mohit Reddy was appointed as TUDA chairman for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge.

