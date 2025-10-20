Month-long GST 2.0 awareness campaign concludes successfully

Nandyal: The month-long public awareness campaign on GST 2.0 (Super GST – Super Savings) reforms concluded successfully in Nandyal district on Sunday.

The closing ceremony was held at the PGRS Hall in the Collectorate, where officials reviewed the extensive outreach activities undertaken over the past four weeks.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Taxes and Nodal Officer Murali Manohar said that the campaign, conducted under the guidance of District Collector G Raja Kumari and Joint Collector Kolla Battula Karthik, aimed to make the new tax system easily understandable to the general public.

Deputy Commissioner Murali Manohar explained that GST 2.0 brings major structural changes, including the reduction of tax slabs from four (5%, 12%, 18%, and 28%) to two, and complete removal of taxes on certain essential commodities. “The reforms are designed to simplify the tax structure, ensure transparency, and benefit small traders, self-employed individuals, and consumers alike,” he noted. Special focus was placed on creating public awareness through participatory campaigns involving people’s representatives, local bodies, and various government departments.

The awareness activities were strategically rolled out in phases. In the first week, sessions were organized with MEPMA and village secretariat staff.

This was followed by programs with agriculture-related departments in the second week, municipal and panchayat raj departments in the third week, and tourism, transport, and power departments in the final week. Gram sabhas were conducted in villages, and discussions were held with local business representatives to explain the practical impact of the reforms.

Murali Manohar stated that the response from the public was “overwhelmingly positive,” reflecting growing trust in the simplified tax structure.

Municipal Commissioner Sheshanna, who also addressed the gathering, said that the new GST policy implemented by the Centre and State since September 22 has already resulted in direct benefits to consumers through reduced taxes on essential goods and electronic appliances.

“Greater tax awareness among citizens will lead to more transparency in the market and build consumer confidence,” he added.

Earlier, students presented cultural performances and exhibits on GST reforms under the supervision of the DEO, creatively showcasing the new tax changes and winning applause from the audience.