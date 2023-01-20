More facilities to be provided to patients at BIRRD Hospital

Tirupati: The patients who are getting admitted in BIRRD hospital for treatment with faith over the benign blessings of Lord Venkateswara Swamy, shall be given enhanced accommodation and medical facilities, said TTD Joint Executive Officer (Health and Education) Sada Bhargavi.

The JEO on Thursday inspected the BIRRD hospital to observe the amenities and medical facilities being provided to the patients coming from various places for treatment at the TTD-run orthopaedic hospital and also to their attendants.

She directed the hospital authorities to computerise every data pertaining to a patient on the date of his or her admission till his discharge after completion of the treatment.

In her hour-long inspection, the JEO verified the emergency, X-ray, scanning, OP wards and interacted with the patients and received their feedback on various aspects including patient care and the quality of Annaprasadam being served to them.

The JEO also instructed the hospital authorities to set up a cafeteria in the new block and a canteen in the old block of the hospital for the sake of the attendants of patients and wanted the forest officials to improve gardening in the hospital premises to give a pleasant look. She also directed the vigilance officials to streamline the parking facility in front of the hospital. BIRRD hospital OSD Dr Reddeppa Reddy, TTD additional health officer Dr Sunil Kumar, CSRMO Dr Kishore and others were present.