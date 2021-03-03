More flights to take off from Rajamahendravaram Airport

Rajamahendravaram: MP and Airport Advisory and Development Committee (AADC) chairman Margani Bharat Ram said that Rajamahendravaram Airport which is centrally located, has abundant opportunities for its overall development and air traffic is also increasing every month.

Participating in AADC meeting held at airport here on Tuesday, MP Bharat Ram underlined the need to make the airport a pollution-free airport.

The number of flight services also be increased to 12 shortly to connect various places in the country. New terminal is also coming up along with parking of Jumbo Jets. The existing cargo complex will be expanded.

He further added, the resolutions passed in the meeting will be sent to Airport Authority of India (AAI) for its consent.

Later, Airport Director Manoj Kumar Naik briefed about the ongoing development works in the airport and the chairman and members inspected the works.

AADC members Raja Reddy, Naresh Kumar, Shiva Kumar, Jaya Prakash, Kumara Swamy, Vijaya Krishna and airport officials were present.