  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

More trains towards Bhuvaneswar demanded

More trains towards Bhuvaneswar demanded
x
Highlights

Large number of people including employees and traders commute to Palasa, Sompeta and Itchapuram from Srikakulam

Srikakulam: Regular passengers, daily commuting employees and residents of the various parts of the Srikakulam district are demanding more trains towards Bhuvaneswar from Visakhapatnam. Particularly, during morning and evening hours except long journey trains, local trains are not available.

Employees like teachers, bank officials, court staff commute to Palasa, Sompeta and Itchapuram from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram. In addition to this daily up and down travel by employees, regular passengers like traders, petty vendors are also go to Palasa, Sompeta and Itchapuram from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram.

During morning hours only Falaknuma express is available towards Palasa, Sompeta and Itchapuram and evening only Konark and Falaknuma are available. These trains also pass through these stations after travelling long distance. As a result, heavy rush is witnessed on these trains every day. Employees, traders and passengers are demanding introduction of local trains in between Visakhapatnam and Bhuvaneswar or up to Berhampur for hassle-free journey of the passengers.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick