Most of the coronavirus cases are linked to Delhi returnees, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan

President of India Ramnath Kovind and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu who held a video conference with all the state governors on Thursday inquired about the lockdown implementation and government actions being taken amid coronavirus across the country. State Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan and Secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena from Raj Bhavan have participated in the conference.

Referring to a fast-growing coronavirus positive cases from the past three days, the governor said that all the suspects are undergoing medical tests and provided necessary services. "Even though 30,693 persons come to the state from abroad, all of them are ordered to undergo quarantine for 14 days, " he said.

Governor said that most of the cases currently being reported were linked to Tablighi Jamaat member participated in Markaz prayers at Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi. Governor asserted the president about the steps being taken to prevent the spread of the virus by focusing on those who had accompanied Delhi returnees.

The vice president has called on the Governor to take appropriate measures to ensure that the farmers and aqua cultivators who cultivate horticulture and other agricultural have no difficulty.